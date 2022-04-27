‘Trigger’ hitmaker DJ Karri talks about his song going gold, signing with Sony

Musician DJ Karri, real name Karabo Mokgara, has a lot to be grateful for. He has been putting work in the music industry for more than 15 years and what seems like instant fame took much longer than that.

The hit song Trigger where he features Prime De 1st, BL Zero & Lebzito trended on TikTok when celebs did the #Triggerdancehallenge. It shone a spotlight on him and now it is time for him to reap the rewards of his hard work. He recently received plaques when ‘Trigger’ was certified Gold, and boot the DJ is now signed with Sony Music Africa.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Karri said when the song started making waves in Mzansi, it opened many doors he never thought he would enter.

“I didn't think things would happen so fast I even went international with just one song, I was very happy, even for my boys I worked with on the song.

"I was happy because from being a club promoter to being an international DJ promoter, it was amazing. I still can't believe it. I get calls from Iceland and from the UK. They want to book me. I'm going to Spain on June 29.”