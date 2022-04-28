×

TshisaLIVE

Cassper on why he won’t sign Uncle Waffles to Family Tree

28 April 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest is a big fan of Uncle Waffles, but has no plans to sign her to his record label.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has sung the praises of popular amapiano DJ Uncle Waffles after her appearance at Cotton Fest 2022.

Responding to Cassper's praise, one tweep suggested he should sign the DJ under his Family Tree record label.

The Summer Love hitmaker said while he has no plans to sign her, he would like to see Uncle Waffles flourish under Canadian born rapper Drake’s record label.

"Nah. I wish and hope Drake signs her to OVO though. That would be so dope to see. That’s the move,” tweeted Cassper.

Drake recently gave Uncle Waffles a shout out on his Instagram story after the star's performance in Tanzania. Drake has been following the popular DJ and has made appearances on the DJ’s Instagram Live.

It's not the first time Cassper has been in Uncle Waffles' corner.

The rapper tweeted in her defence when she was new to the scene and it was claimed Uncle Waffles was using Young Stunna to shine.

“Uncle Waffles didn't mean for her video to even trend. She was doing what she loved and she did it with such passion that we all fell in love with her. Week in and week out y'all talking s**t about the poor girl. Next week y'all tweeting depression is real. Let her have a her moment.”

