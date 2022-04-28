Freedom to MaMkhize means 'being unstoppable'

South Africans recently commemorated Freedom Day, and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize says freedom to her means being unstoppable.

Freedom Day commemorates the first democratic elections held in SA in 1994.

Celebrating the day, MaMkhize took to Instagram to urge her followers to always remember what freedom means to them.

“Our freedom came at a very high price and I think it is important for us to always reflect on what this freedom means to each of us.

“For me it’s about being unstoppable and realising one’s full potential without limitations. We have the opportunity to be the difference and to do things our forefathers never dreamed of, that being said: Make every day count,” she wrote.