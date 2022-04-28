Freedom to MaMkhize means 'being unstoppable'
South Africans recently commemorated Freedom Day, and reality TV star Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize says freedom to her means being unstoppable.
Freedom Day commemorates the first democratic elections held in SA in 1994.
Celebrating the day, MaMkhize took to Instagram to urge her followers to always remember what freedom means to them.
“Our freedom came at a very high price and I think it is important for us to always reflect on what this freedom means to each of us.
“For me it’s about being unstoppable and realising one’s full potential without limitations. We have the opportunity to be the difference and to do things our forefathers never dreamed of, that being said: Make every day count,” she wrote.
MaMkhize warmed the hearts of Mzansi when she reached out to kwaito legend Zola 7.
The reality TV star took to her timeline to share images and videos of Zola 7's visit to her Sandton home.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, MaMkhize said she felt compelled to reach out to Zola 7 after seeing an old post of him in which he asked her to assist a local Instagram user to become a nurse.
MaMkhize spoke of the importance of acknowledging Zola 7's contributions in other people's lives.
“It was a great experience and I believe we must show love to people while they are alive and not wait until it’s too late. Love for others should be an every day selfless act. I would like to encourage people to show him love.”
