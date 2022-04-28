×

TshisaLIVE

‘I don’t need people’s approval’ — YoungstaCPT on his tribute song to Riky Rick

28 April 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper YoungstaCPT recently released a song dedicated to Riky Rick.
Image: Instagram/ Young Van Riebeek

YoungstaCPT says he not bothered whether his tribute to Riky Rick goes viral as long as those who hear it feel how much Riky meant to him. 

The Cape Town rapper recently dropped the song Dear Rikhadodedicated to his friend who died in February.

After one fan spoke about how underrated the song and YoungstaCPT are, the rapper said he was not looking for the world's approval.

"It’s the last seven days of Ramadan  my intention was simply to honour a friend and a great human to us all. I don’t need people’s approval as long as Riky and the few who were moved felt the respect, love and sincerity in my words and actions." he said.

Cassper Nyovest also paid tribute to Riky recently, revealing he was meant to come out at this year's Cotton Fest for a special performance. 

"This one is for my brother. You planned to bring me out as a surprise tonight and we didn't have that moment. My first time on your stage and you're not here in physical form but I know you're with me and the rest of us in spirit. I love you and I miss you, Rikhado."

