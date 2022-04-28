‘I don’t need people’s approval’ — YoungstaCPT on his tribute song to Riky Rick
YoungstaCPT says he not bothered whether his tribute to Riky Rick goes viral as long as those who hear it feel how much Riky meant to him.
The Cape Town rapper recently dropped the song Dear Rikhadodedicated to his friend who died in February.
After one fan spoke about how underrated the song and YoungstaCPT are, the rapper said he was not looking for the world's approval.
"It’s the last seven days of Ramadan my intention was simply to honour a friend and a great human to us all. I don’t need people’s approval as long as Riky and the few who were moved felt the respect, love and sincerity in my words and actions." he said.
It’s the last 7 days of Ramadan so my intention was simply to honour a friend & a great human to us all. I don’t need people’s approval aslong as Riky & the few that were moved felt the respect, love & sincerity in my words and actions ✊🏽 https://t.co/SLi52YXVxB— Youngsta Kaapstad (@YoungstaCpt) April 25, 2022
Cassper Nyovest also paid tribute to Riky recently, revealing he was meant to come out at this year's Cotton Fest for a special performance.
"This one is for my brother. You planned to bring me out as a surprise tonight and we didn't have that moment. My first time on your stage and you're not here in physical form but I know you're with me and the rest of us in spirit. I love you and I miss you, Rikhado."
