‘I don’t need people’s approval’ — YoungstaCPT on his tribute song to Riky Rick

YoungstaCPT says he not bothered whether his tribute to Riky Rick goes viral as long as those who hear it feel how much Riky meant to him.

The Cape Town rapper recently dropped the song Dear Rikhadodedicated to his friend who died in February.

After one fan spoke about how underrated the song and YoungstaCPT are, the rapper said he was not looking for the world's approval.

"It’s the last seven days of Ramadan my intention was simply to honour a friend and a great human to us all. I don’t need people’s approval as long as Riky and the few who were moved felt the respect, love and sincerity in my words and actions." he said.