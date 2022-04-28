‘It strikes me as one of those publicity stunts' — MacG is not convinced AKA and Nadia's relationship is legit

MacG says he's not convinced that AKA and Nadia Nakai's relationship is real.

Discussing the couple on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said after watching them live on Instagram together he felt their relationship was just a publicity stunt.

“For me it's weird, it makes no sense. To me, it strikes me as one of those arranged publicity stunts because when I watch them there's no chemistry,” he said.

Some tweeps took to their timeline echoing the same sentiments, while some were convinced that the couple is smote after they were intimate at the recent launch of SA Fashion Week.