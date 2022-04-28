×

TshisaLIVE

‘It strikes me as one of those publicity stunts' — MacG is not convinced AKA and Nadia's relationship is legit

28 April 2022 - 13:08 By Joy Mphande
MacG weighs in on AKA and Nadia Nakai's newfound relationship.
Image: Instagram/ Podcast and Chill with MacG

MacG says he's not convinced that AKA and Nadia Nakai's relationship is real. 

Discussing the couple on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG said after watching them live on Instagram together he felt their relationship was just a publicity stunt. 

“For me it's weird, it makes no sense. To me, it strikes me as one of those arranged publicity stunts because when I watch them there's no chemistry,” he said. 

Some tweeps took to their timeline echoing the same sentiments, while some were convinced that the couple is smote after they were intimate at the recent launch of SA Fashion Week.

The two stars went public with their relationship last month. They broke the news by sharing a gif video on Instagram of them kissing while out at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg, and they are seemingly still going strong.

The couple's relationship made headlines earlier this month when they rubbished rumours they had had a heated altercation and broken up.

What was a fun and beautiful working trip where we both had separate work engagements is now being turned into a public smear campaign. What we took to be light interactions with industry peers and associates has now been twisted by outsiders.

“Just to clear the air, there was no physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there's no drama between us, we are basking in our individual success from this amazing trip,” read the statement.

