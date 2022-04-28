Stilo Magolide found Cotton Fest hard without the late Riky Rick
Rapper Stilo Magolide says performing at Cotton Fest without the late rapper and festival pioneer Rik Rick was hard.
The pair were part of the collective of Jo'burg creatives who were trend masters of music and fashion called Boyz N' Buckz.
Taking to his Instagram recently, the rapper said Cotton Fest was not the same without Riky.
"This weekend was very hard. It had its moments, but it will never be the same. You were the energy and light we came to see at that station. Thank you to all the kids who made it out there. We love you forever. The streets have a voice and you will be heard," he said.
Stilo was heartbroken when he found out his friend had passed away earlier this year.
Taking to Instagram he shared an iconic snap of them together.
"My nayns, my heart is shattered. Knowing you, all you would say is don’t worry my nayns, it’s better now. This isn’t fair at all, but it’s fine. For now, put your bottle in the air one time, Boss Zonke. I refuse to be down. I’m going to celebrate your legacy forever, my nayns"
Cassper Nyovest also praised his late close friend for creating a platform for young artists.
"What Riky did for the youth with Cotton Fest is iconic. Watching day two from home and this is a world class festival. Thank you, Riky. Thank you, brother. You will live forever," he wrote in a Twitter post on Sunday.
Rapper Khuli Chana recalled his last memory of the rapper.
"My last memory of Riky Rick is when he gave me a call early this year and personally invited me to rock Cotton Fest for the first time ever. I will cherish that moment until my last day. Thank you."
