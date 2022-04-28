Stilo Magolide found Cotton Fest hard without the late Riky Rick

Rapper Stilo Magolide says performing at Cotton Fest without the late rapper and festival pioneer Rik Rick was hard.

The pair were part of the collective of Jo'burg creatives who were trend masters of music and fashion called Boyz N' Buckz.

Taking to his Instagram recently, the rapper said Cotton Fest was not the same without Riky.

"This weekend was very hard. It had its moments, but it will never be the same. You were the energy and light we came to see at that station. Thank you to all the kids who made it out there. We love you forever. The streets have a voice and you will be heard," he said.

Stilo was heartbroken when he found out his friend had passed away earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram he shared an iconic snap of them together.