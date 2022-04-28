Where can I watch it & how much will it cost? Everything you need to know about Big Brother spin-off 'Ses’fikile'

Mzansi Magic has introduced a Big Brother spin-off late-night talk show called Ses’fikile.

After a successful season 3 of Big Brother Mzansi, that roped in over 1-million viewers for its finale earlier this month, a spin-off is something Big Brother is craving.

Here are answers to six questions about the new show:

WHEN DOES IT START?

This week! The spin-off show set to premier on Friday, 29 April, at 21:30.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

Ses’fikile will be broadcast on Mzansi Wethu. Which means you can watch it on the Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages. The channel is not available on the EasyView package.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST TO GET A PACKAGE THAT SHOWS SES'FIKILE?

DStv Access with a decoder costs R100 a month. A streaming-only package costs R120. DStv Premium costs R700 a month for streaming-only and R799 with a decoder.

With a decoder you will need to pay for the decoder, satellite dish and installation.

WHO IS THE HOST?

Ses’fikile will be hosted by DJ and Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka, who was a Big Brother housemate in 2013.

WILL WE SEE NEW BIG BROTHER CONTESTANTS OR THE RETURN OF MY FAVS?

Sol will sit down 7 former housemates for funny and light interviews, speaking about their journey on the show, opportunities they've acquired since leaving the house and their future plans.

Season 3 winner Mpho Wabadimo and fan favourites Themba Mabaso, Gugu “Terry” Bonga, Gashwan “Gash1" Mthombeni, Libo Njomba, Thobeka “Venus” Mtshali and Ukho “Sis Tamara” Samela will all be guests.