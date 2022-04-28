×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Where can I watch it & how much will it cost? Everything you need to know about Big Brother spin-off 'Ses’fikile'

Here are answers to six questions about the new show.

28 April 2022 - 12:53 By Joy Mphande
Mzansi Magic introduces new Big Brother spin-off 'Ses’fikile' hosted by Sol Phenduka.
Mzansi Magic introduces new Big Brother spin-off 'Ses’fikile' hosted by Sol Phenduka.
Image: Instagram/ Sol Phenduka via MALIGANT MEDIA

Mzansi Magic has introduced a Big Brother spin-off late-night talk show called Ses’fikile.

After a successful season 3 of Big Brother Mzansi, that roped in over 1-million viewers for its finale earlier this month, a spin-off is something Big Brother is craving.

Here are answers to six questions about the new show:

WHEN DOES IT START?

This week! The spin-off show set to premier on Friday, 29 April, at 21:30.

WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?

Ses’fikile will be broadcast on Mzansi Wethu. Which means you can watch it on the Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages.  The channel is not available on the EasyView package.

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST TO GET A PACKAGE THAT SHOWS SES'FIKILE?

DStv Access with a decoder costs R100 a month. A streaming-only package costs R120. DStv Premium costs R700 a month for streaming-only and R799 with a decoder.

With a decoder you will need to pay for the decoder, satellite dish and installation.

WHO IS THE HOST?

Ses’fikile will be hosted by DJ and Podcast and Chill co-host Sol Phenduka, who was a Big Brother housemate in 2013.

WILL WE SEE NEW BIG BROTHER CONTESTANTS OR THE RETURN OF MY FAVS?

Sol will sit down 7 former housemates for funny and light interviews, speaking about their journey on the show, opportunities they've acquired since leaving the house and their future plans.

Season 3 winner Mpho Wabadimo and fan favourites Themba Mabaso, Gugu “Terry” Bonga, Gashwan “Gash1" Mthombeni, Libo Njomba, Thobeka “Venus” Mtshali and Ukho “Sis Tamara” Samela will all be guests.

WHY THE SPIN-OFF?

In a statement shared with TshisaLIVE, director of local entertainment channels at M-NetShirley Adonisi said the show was a way to bring attention to and nurture new talent.

“We’re excited to have our first original spin-off show that resonates with our audiences and that will no doubt keep our viewers entertained. Our objective is always to find new talent and nurture them as they take a leap into achieving their dreams. 

“As channel we are committed to the growth of our talent and this is one of the many ways we aim to facilitate this,” read the statement.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Mpho wa Badimo on living with a calling in the Big Brother house

"That season had to be won by a child of iDlozi to make people aware of our ancestors," said Mpho wa Badimo
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

LISTEN | Tulz Madala talks breaking #BBM’s record and empowering young people

"Breaker of records. 10 weeks untouched. The mastermind."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

#BBM's Themba starts GoFundMe page after losing the competition

"I didn't want to involve myself in asking for money from people because they had already given me love but they are doing it out of their hearts," ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Terry on her #BBM exit, dating Vyno and getting back to ‘Only Fans’

Terry speaks about launching her career and her return to 'Only Fans'.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wheelchair-bound Deborah Fraser asks for 'love and prayers' TshisaLIVE
  2. Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, being instructed to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | AKA and Da L.E.S squash beef live on stage at Cotton Fest TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Master KG falls on stage during his performance TshisaLIVE
  5. Zolisa Xaluva may return to ‘Gomora’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa