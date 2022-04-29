'Can someone make him famous so he can stop creating lies' — Inside Lady Du & Big Xhosa's beef

Lady Du has slammed rumours that she wanted to perform in the timeslot allocated for Big Xhosa and gave him an ultimatum.

The amapiano star took to her Twitter timeline, suggesting Big Xhosa started the rumours to bring attention to his budding rap career.

"Can someone make big Xhosa famous so he can stop creating lies to become famous. It’s sick and disgusting, nje, to see how he’s willing to go to the lowest level. I’ve never spoken to a promoter before my set. I have a road manager. And I’m never late for my gigs! Ask anyone.

"I’ve never been rude to people unless they pull my hair or touch me inappropriately. I take pictures with people and try to make people happy, in most cases I’m rushing to my next gig."

Lady Du said promoters could vouch for her.

"Every gig I’ve ever gone to I’m always 30 mins early, ask all my promoters or my team. I get mad when they [her team] are late. If I arrive at a gig and someone wants to take my time, then I’ll be mad because I’m never late. I value my time! Please don’t come for my character."