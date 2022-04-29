×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Can someone make him famous so he can stop creating lies' — Inside Lady Du & Big Xhosa's beef

29 April 2022 - 10:30 By Joy Mphande
Lady Du accuses Big Xhosa of spreading rumours about her.
Lady Du accuses Big Xhosa of spreading rumours about her.
Image: Instagram/ Lady Du

Lady Du has slammed rumours that she wanted to perform in the timeslot allocated for Big Xhosa and gave him an ultimatum.

The amapiano star took to her Twitter timeline, suggesting Big Xhosa started the rumours to bring attention to his budding rap career.

"Can someone make big Xhosa famous so he can stop creating lies to become famous. It’s sick and disgusting, nje, to see how he’s willing to go to the lowest level. I’ve never spoken to a promoter before my set. I have a road manager. And I’m never late for my gigs! Ask anyone.

"I’ve never been rude to people unless they pull my hair or touch me inappropriately. I take pictures with people and try to make people happy, in most cases I’m rushing to my next gig."

Lady Du said promoters could vouch for her.

"Every gig I’ve ever gone to I’m always 30 mins early, ask all my promoters or my team. I get mad when they [her team] are late. If I arrive at a gig and someone wants to take my time, then I’ll be mad because I’m never late. I value my time! Please don’t come for my character."

Big Xhosa responded to Lady Du's comments, saying the star was rude to him and had a bad attitude.

"Lady Du, don't play victim. Fix your attitude. It's not my fault you were a sh**ty person to me. You are not that important to me for me to spread lies about you. Now you making me look like a bully while you the sh**ty one here," he wrote.

READ MORE:

Big Xhosa pens an open letter to hip-hop: ‘I’m sorry I popped off a diss song’

"I'm so sorry that I popped off a diss song dissing everybody. Now every upcoming artist is dissing ya'll trying to get recognition," he said.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

'The hype and clout are not for me' - Lady Du on making moves silently

"The hype and clout are not for me I’m building wealth for my daughter to never walk the same path I did.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Big Xhosa hits back at Emtee for saying SA hip hop doesn't need him

"None of you hip hop guys have to like me but there's nothing you can do to stop me from getting to my plate."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘I’m finally free, I’m so happy’ — Lady Du thanks peeps for support during her difficult time

I'm in a very good place emotionally and mentally," she said.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Wheelchair-bound Deborah Fraser asks for 'love and prayers' TshisaLIVE
  2. 'You guys are so weird' — Uncle Waffles reacts to transgender rumours TshisaLIVE
  3. Tweeps react to Kelly Khumalo's lawyer, Magdalene Moonsamy, being instructed to ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper on why he won’t sign Uncle Waffles to Family Tree TshisaLIVE
  5. Zolisa Xaluva may return to ‘Gomora’ TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa