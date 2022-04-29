×

TshisaLIVE

'Defaulted to friendship mode' — BBM's Vyno Miller dishes on his relationship with Terry

29 April 2022 - 07:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Musician Bongani "Vyno Miller" Sikhukhula has confirmed his split from Terry
Image: Instagram/ Vyno

Former Big Brother Mzansi star Bongani “Vyno Miller” Sikhulula has opened up about his relationship with fellow contestant Gugu “Terry” Bonga after revealing that they have split.  

There have been rumours about the couple's relationship status and Vyno took to social media this week to clear the air.

“OK, let me clarify. In anyway I say this it won’t come out right, but I have to say my truth. I respect and care about T, but we decided to default to friendship mode.”

He said there are no hard feelings between them.

“We’re not beefing, so please don’t make weird assumptions and narratives. I just could not ignore this any more,” he wrote.

The two were visibly smitten with each other in the Big Brother house and fans had high hopes their relationship would work outside the competition.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE after her eviction from the house last month, Terry said a relationship was the last thing she expected when she entered the show.

“We are definitely dating and are in a good place. We're also trying to figure it out because it's early days since I came out. He's already established himself because he's been out for about a month. But things are really good thus far.”

Vyno was equally smitten with Terry and previously told TshisaLIVE winning the heart of Terry in the Big Brother house was something he would forever cherish.

“What Terry and I have is spontaneous, it's something I would never do because I take my time when getting to know someone. It was not my plan to get to know someone at that level and it happened and I enjoyed every movement of it. She taught me to open my mind to different things. It's something I want to pursue outside the house, but I have to wait for her.”

When contacted by TshisaLIVE, Terry refused to comment on the split.

