Eva Modika dishes on R65k Brazilian butt lift and lipo treatment after botched first attempt

Diamond and Dolls star Eva Modika says she feels more confident after her R65,000 Brazilian butt lift and liposuction.

The reality TV star spoke to TshisaLIVE while recovering in a hospital bed at The Clinique Istanbul in Turkey.

Eva travelled to Turkey on Monday, after a friend from Tanzania recommended the clinic and the doctor to her.

“I had been planning to do the procedure for some time. I can’t wait for a full recovery, the pain is worth it. It means me taking more videos with less filters because I will have the confidence I need,” she said.

Before the procedure, Eva purposely gained weight after the doctor told her she did not have enough fat.

This is her second attempt at achieving the 'hourglass figure' with the procedure.

In 2020 Eva got her first liposuction in SA, but it was botched and she got fibrosis and a lump from it.

“The experience at the hospital in Turkey has been amazing, the aftercare is superior. They literally check up on you every hour. I can walk around the hospital; the nurses help with breathing exercises and other techniques to help me recover fast. I love it here. Before I was alone at home and was assisted by my sisters who cooked and took care of me.”