Ntsiki Mazwai blasts Slik Talk over Mihlali outburst

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai says vlogger Slik Talk is jealous of the attention YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has got in the past few days.

It started when the vlogger took a jab at Mihlali's personal life and said she could never be in the league of celebs with Bonang Matheba.

"Mihlali is a plastic version of Bonang. She’s a less talented Bonang, a copycat of Bonang. And a copycat will never be better than the original."

His outburst did not sit well with Ntsiki who called out male vloggers.

"Damn. Even Slik Talk is jealous of the attention Mihlali gets. Yikes phuma kwindaba zabafazi uyazimenya ntwana."