TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai blasts Slik Talk over Mihlali outburst

29 April 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Poet Ntsiki Mazwai said her problem with men who have podcasts is they degrade women as part of their content.
Image: Instagram/ Ntsiki Mazwai

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai says vlogger Slik Talk is jealous of the attention YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has got in the past few days.

It started when the vlogger took a jab at Mihlali's personal life and said she could never be in the league of celebs with Bonang Matheba.

"Mihlali is a plastic version of Bonang. She’s a less talented Bonang, a copycat of Bonang. And a copycat will never be better than the original."

His outburst did not sit well with Ntsiki who called out male vloggers.

"Damn. Even Slik Talk is jealous of the attention Mihlali gets. Yikes phuma kwindaba zabafazi uyazimenya ntwana."

"My problem with men when they podcast is that the only content they have is to degrade women. They have to talk about women, because when they talk about themselves nobody listens," tweeted Ntsiki, playing on a quote made popular by Queen B.

Ntsiki shutdown the TL earlier this year when Podcast and Chill host MacG said he extended an invitation to Ntsiki to speak on Ari Lennox's Twitter rant calling Africans “peasants”, and she allegedly responded with a demand of R70k.

She accused the podcast hosts of wanting to “sanitise” their brand by having her on the show.

“No-one will try to use my brand to sanitise their platforms.”

