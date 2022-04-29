SNAPS | A look at Anele Mdoda's getaway to the Big Apple

Anele Mdoda is living it up in the streets of New York with her six-year-old son Alakhe.

The 947 breakfast show host has been giving her fans a glimpse into what she has been up to while on her trip to America in New York and Atlanta.

From night-walks, playful soccer matches to behind the scenes access to “Uncle Trevor's” Daily Show interview with Nigerian star Burna Boy.

Anele, author Khaya Dlanga, Kaya 959 DJ Sizwe Dhlomo and communications mogul Xolisa Dyeshana have a whole squad with SA comedian Trevor Noah.

“Burna Boy is on The Daily Show tonight and Alakhe was the welcoming party. What a great interview,” Anele said about the experience.