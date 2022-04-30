‘Ama reminds me so much of you’ — K Naomi’s motherhood journey turns her to her own late mother

Media personality and new mom K Naomi says raising her daughter is a reminder of the relationship she had with her late mother.

She recently reflected on the 10th anniversary of her late mother's passing, saying she would have been a great grandmother.

“Ama reminds me so much of you. I know you were going to make an incredible grandmother. I've learnt so much about life through you and I've made the commitment to raise her well regardless of the challenges that life might throw at us,” she wrote in a tribute to her late mother.