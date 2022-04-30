×

TshisaLIVE

‘Ama reminds me so much of you’ — K Naomi’s motherhood journey turns her to her own late mother

30 April 2022 - 14:00
K Naomi recently became a new mom.
Image: Instagram/K Naomi

Media personality and new mom K Naomi says raising her daughter is a reminder of the relationship she had with her late mother.

She recently reflected on the 10th anniversary of her late mother's passing, saying she would have been a great grandmother.

“Ama reminds me so much of you. I know you were going to make an incredible grandmother. I've learnt so much about life through you and I've made the commitment to raise her well regardless of the challenges that life might throw at us,” she wrote in a tribute to her late mother. 

The media personality tied the knot last month, just months after she announced her pregnancy.

She gave fans a first glimpse of her daughter a month ago and penned a heartfelt letter to her.

I can’t get over how much I love you Baby P. I pray and wish I really do right with you, that’s my plan. I assure you I’ll never leave your side, I’ll hold your hand throughout this thing called life and love and support you.

"The world is such an interesting place but what I know for sure is that with God, your dad and I, your siblings, family and friends you’ll grow up to be such a beautiful queen with a good heart and strong mind I love you. You are a big part of my happiness.” 

