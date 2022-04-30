Here's how former Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa celebrated her 21st birthday

Yanga has come a long way in her music career since winning the music competition in 2018.

"From the get go, from when I entered Idols, my vision was always clear. I want to help bring teenagers closer to God through music and that is through gospel music. I want to make gospel pop music, like vibey gospel music. I can't wait for my album and for people to hear it," she told TshisaLIVE during an interview after her win.

At just 17-years-old, Yanga topped iTunes' Gospel Charts after the release of her song Promised Land featuring multi award-winning singer Amanda Black and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

Her album went on to debuted at number one on iTunes, a first for an Idols SA winner.

"I have definitely received great feedback from all over, people say my music brings them hope and peace and they are amazed at what the album does to their souls. That feels good, it gives me a tap on the back and encourages me to go forward," she said.

