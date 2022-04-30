Major League spend time with American star Ty Dolla $ign in studio
The Major League DJz have teased about a collaboration with American singer Ty Dolla $ign.
The stars had fans itching with excitement and anticipating the release of a song after they posted a picture with the American star in studio.
“It only makes sense too.” the DJs captioned the post.
The pair are on a mission to spread the amapiano genre across the globe and were included in the line-up for this year's Coachella festival for the first time.
“What a crazy weekend. Really taking it all in. African child your dreams are really valid. Weekend one was really wild,” they said of the experience.
In March this year, the stars celebrated signing with American label Atlantic Records.
Celebrating the achievement, the pair thanked their fans for being a part of their musical journey.
“It’s been a crazy journey and we would love to thank every single person who has been behind us through it all. 'Piano to the world' was a phrase we believed in so much so that it changed our lives.
'This is just the beginning. There’s still so much work to do. The door stays open for kids coming after us. Black child your dreams are valid. Let’s dream as a nation because, wow, the doors are open wide and the world is ready to embrace Africa.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.