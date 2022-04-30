×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Major League spend time with American star Ty Dolla $ign in studio

30 April 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
The Major League DJZ are rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood's elite.
The Major League DJZ are rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood's elite.
Image: Instagram/ Major League

The Major League DJz have teased about a collaboration with American singer Ty Dolla $ign.

The stars had fans itching with excitement and anticipating the release of a song after they posted a picture with the American star in studio.

“It only makes sense too.” the DJs captioned the post.

The pair are on a mission to spread the amapiano genre across the globe and were included in the line-up for this year's Coachella festival for the first time.

“What a crazy weekend. Really taking it all in. African child your dreams are really valid. Weekend one was really wild,” they said of the experience.

In March this year, the stars celebrated signing with American label Atlantic Records.

Celebrating the achievement, the pair thanked their fans for being a part of their musical journey.

“It’s been a crazy journey and we would love to thank every single person who has been behind us through it all. 'Piano to the world' was a phrase we believed in so much so that it changed our lives.

'This is just the beginning. There’s still so much work to do. The door stays open for kids coming after us. Black child your dreams are valid. Let’s dream as a nation because, wow, the doors are open wide and the world is ready to embrace Africa.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

LEVELS! Major League reveal they have an amapiano track with Doja Cat in the works

Major League have an INTERNATIONAL coalition!
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Watch | Major League DJz hint at possible collabo with Jorja Smith

They were also seen in the studio with Black Eyed Peas' Will.I.Am
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Major League DJz and other SA stars part of YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2022

"The fund will give me, a black South African girl, the platform to be heard, seen and celebrated on a global stage.” said Elaine..
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'You guys are so weird' — Uncle Waffles reacts to transgender rumours TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper on why he won’t sign Uncle Waffles to Family Tree TshisaLIVE
  3. Wheelchair-bound Deborah Fraser asks for 'love and prayers' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'He came up to me and said I like you. That's how we became friends' — Friends ... TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | A look at Anele Mdoda's getaway to the Big Apple TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa