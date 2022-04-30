#RHOD’s Annie Mthembu and her hubby celebrate their anniversary
Real Housewives Of Durban star Annie-Toni Mthembu and her hubby Kgolo recently celebrated their first anniversary.
The couple commemorated the occasion by posting images from their star-studded wedding ceremony held at La Paris Estate in the Cape Winelands last year.
"We’re on an ultralight beam, this is a God Dream. Happy anniversary, my light. May God deliver us serenity. Deliver us peace. Deliver us loving. Always. I love you," they wrote.
Congratulatory messages flooded the couple's posts, with friends, celebrities and Real Housewives Of Durban cast members sending well wishes.
"Oh my word, I can’t believe it’s a year already! Time flies by so quick when you having a blast. Happy anniversary," wrote season one cast member Kgomotso Ndungane.
Whether it's celebrating milestones or professing their love for each other, Annie and Kgolo don't shy away from publicly expressing their love.
Annie has spoken previously about how much she enjoyed witnessing and being a part of her hubby's journey.
"I love watching you work and working alongside you to build our family legacy," she wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.