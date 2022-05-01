×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Everything you need to know about Makhadzi’s cosmetic range

01 May 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Makhadzi set to launch a cosmetic range.
Makhadzi set to launch a cosmetic range.
Image: Instagram/ Madova

Makhadzi is set to launch her Mavoda cosmetic range and plans to have a big gala dinner celebration in her hometown to mark the milestone. 

Makhadzi has her Madova body lotion, petroleum jelly and lip balm products on the shelves of many popular retail stores in Limpopo, and is set to launch them in all national stores on May 6.

Aa wee..! Let me introduce you to Mavoda SAthe product by myself Makhadzi. I have been working on this one for years...

Posted by Makhadzi on Monday, April 25, 2022

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Makhadzi said she worked tirelessly to produce a product that was inclusive and of great quality.

“Mavoda is a lotion suitable for the whole family with mango extract, vitamin E and sweet almond oil. Contains ingredients that cause deep hydration, smoothen and soften the skin for more than 24 hours after application. The skin has a lather touch. Suitable for normal and dry skin," she said.

The Limpopo-born star is on a mission to build her empire, using her roots as her inspiration. 

Makhadzi launched her sneaker line Kokovha in collaboration with Kicks late last year and said she plans to launch sportswear too.

“These sneakers are inspired by my roots and Venda culture. I did it with my mom next to me. What a moment for me. History was made.

“When God's timing is right everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality.”  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Makhadzi celebrates her Nickelodeon African Star award and #DStvMVCA nods

From dancing at taxi ranks to becoming an African star, Makhadzi wins big.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Makhadzi thanks fans after her sold out show in Botswana

"Makhadzi, girl from Venda selling out venues in Botswana, to a Botswana audience? I know a G.O.A.T when I see one," said one tweep.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | 'This is my f**king house' — Inside Makhadzi's 'R4m' crib

Makhadzi claimed she bought the mansion cash and does not owe anyone.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘Look at God’ — Makhadzi’s new single trends at number 12 in the UAE

"Look at God opening new khadzinators in the United Arab Emirates."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Can someone make him famous so he can stop creating lies' — Inside Lady Du & ... TshisaLIVE
  2. #RHOD’s Annie Mthembu and her hubby celebrate their anniversary TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He came up to me and said I like you. That's how we became friends' — Friends ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You guys are so weird' — Uncle Waffles reacts to transgender rumours TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS | A look at Anele Mdoda's getaway to the Big Apple TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa