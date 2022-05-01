Everything you need to know about Makhadzi’s cosmetic range

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Makhadzi said she worked tirelessly to produce a product that was inclusive and of great quality.

“Mavoda is a lotion suitable for the whole family with mango extract, vitamin E and sweet almond oil. Contains ingredients that cause deep hydration, smoothen and soften the skin for more than 24 hours after application. The skin has a lather touch. Suitable for normal and dry skin," she said.

The Limpopo-born star is on a mission to build her empire, using her roots as her inspiration.

Makhadzi launched her sneaker line Kokovha in collaboration with Kicks late last year and said she plans to launch sportswear too.

“These sneakers are inspired by my roots and Venda culture. I did it with my mom next to me. What a moment for me. History was made.

“When God's timing is right everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality.”

