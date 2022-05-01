×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Mohale Motaung hosts gay pride in Mbombela

01 May 2022 - 12:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Mohale Motaung hosted an event on Wednesday
Image: Instagram/ Mohale Motaung

Mohale Motaung said LGBTQI+ rights are human rights as he led a pride parade in Mbombela on Freedom Day this week.

He was accompanied by actor Wiseman Zitha.

"We act as a force for change, supporting a movement towards an equitable society for all! Today [Wednesday] I hosted the first ever pride parade to take place in Mbombela. My heart is happy! LGBTQI + rights are human rights."

However, one follower said the parade was not the first of its kind in the area.

"Mbombela has been hosting pride parades, this is not the first one. Speaking as an LGBTIQ activist in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, we have hosted a lot of them," the user said.

Mohale has been vocal about the importance of living his truth.

He spoke to gospel star NJ Kunene about sexuality and faith on his Instagram Live series Let's Talk with Mohale almost two years ago, where he recounted his experience coming out to his parents.

“My dad was the welcoming one, the one who said it was OK. My mom had a few challenges accepting. I gave her time to really come to terms [with it]. I had a lot of conversations with her. I made her understand who I am and nothing has changed about me. I am still her son. I am still the same person she knows, it's just that I had differences,” he said, adding she now accepts his sexual orientation.

