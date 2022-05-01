×

TshisaLIVE

Visiting Thailand soon? Here's influencer Kay Yarms' fav spots

Thailand's weather has always had her heart but this time around, she wanted to enjoy the more luxurious side of the country and her social media posts gave us all the motivation we need to book that flight and spend a few days in Thailand.

01 May 2022 - 08:00
Influencer Khethokuhle 'Kay Yarms' Ngonyama recently travelled to Thailand.
Image: Supplied

Lifestyle and beauty influencer Kay Yarms recently travelled to Thailand for a week-long vacation and, as usual, she did not disappoint with the recommendations for prospective international travellers. 

With international travel finally open, Kay took hundreds of thousands of followers with her as she explored the country earlier this month. 

“My trip to Thailand changed my life in so many ways and I’m so happy to have these memories to always remind me,” she said. 

She said Thailand always has her heart but, this time around, she wanted to enjoy the more luxurious side of the country. . 

Snaps shared via Instagram and her vlogs not only gave her followers Fomo, but they had her comments flooded with recommendations for places and activities to try out in Thailand. 

Here are five of her favourite must-see spots:

SLEEP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE RAINFOREST

One of the villas she visited is set right in the middle of a rainforest and each villa has its own private pool overlooking the Kamala Village and the Andaman Sea.

OLD PHUKET TOWN

The Old Phuket town offers travellers a full authentic Thai experience from dishes to experiencing the culture. 

THE BIG BUDDHA AND THE ELEPHANT SANCTUARY 

Kay says visiting the Big Buddha in Phuket had her on a “work, pray, love, repeat” vibe. 

A LUXURY YACHT TRIP

She also recommends enjoying the sunshine and the crystal blue waters on a yacht. 

GET A SPA

Kay recommended getting a spa treatment at some of the places which provide a panoramic view of the city's skyline.

