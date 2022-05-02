Hello mamas! Here are four celebs who gave birth for the first time in 2021

The world of showbiz in Mzansi has got cuter as celeb moms welcomed their bundle of joy this year.

These moms took to their social media pages to let their fans know that their precious cargo arrived. Now some have shared their birthing methods by via video clips.

Here are a few celebs who have joined the world of motherhood.

Ayanda Thabethe

“Finally, my forever has come,” are the words the first-time mom and media personality Ayanda Thabethe used as she welcomed her baby boy into the world.

Taking to Instagram the Celebrity Game Night team leader shared an emotional video showing a step-by-step journey of her pregnancy right up until the birth of her bundle of joy.

According to the video's cover image the baby was born on March 16.