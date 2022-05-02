Hello mamas! Here are four celebs who gave birth for the first time in 2021
The world of showbiz in Mzansi has got cuter as celeb moms welcomed their bundle of joy this year.
These moms took to their social media pages to let their fans know that their precious cargo arrived. Now some have shared their birthing methods by via video clips.
Here are a few celebs who have joined the world of motherhood.
Ayanda Thabethe
“Finally, my forever has come,” are the words the first-time mom and media personality Ayanda Thabethe used as she welcomed her baby boy into the world.
Taking to Instagram the Celebrity Game Night team leader shared an emotional video showing a step-by-step journey of her pregnancy right up until the birth of her bundle of joy.
According to the video's cover image the baby was born on March 16.
Blue Mbombo
Blue said she did it the traditional way via water birth, which took less than 30 minutes.
She described her pregnancy as the most fulfilling journey ever.
“I’m so proud of myself for pushing for only 26 min (minutes) without an epidural. Also grateful for the support from my man, twinny, midwife and doula. I almost got discouraged for wanting a natural birth. Many said I was ‘brave’ I laughed coz (because) I’m not, I’M A WOMAN,” she said on Instagram.
Gugu Gumede
Her precious cargo arrived on February 23, and she wants you to “come correct” now because she is now “someone's mother”.
Taking to Instagram she shared a video mash-up of her pregnancy journey and revealed she gave birth to her bundle of joy a month before she shared the news.
“Exactly a month ago my life became the greatest testimony. My daughter, may the heavens pave a way for your greatness and may they always go to war on your behalf. You are so dearly loved! Come to me correct y’all, I’m someone’s mother.”
Winnie Mashaba
Award-winning gospel singer and TV presenter Dr Winnie Mashaba has confirmed that her little princess made her grand entry into the world three months ago.
Winnie announced the exciting news on Instagram, thanking fans for the well-wishes during her pregnancy.
The Joang kapa Joang hitmaker revealed her precious cargo arrived on January 2.
“I was blessed with a gorgeous baby girl. Oh Lord, I thank you. Thanks to all who wished me well during my pregnancy.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.