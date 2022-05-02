'I'm grateful' — Penny Lebyane talks about her 28 years in broadcasting and longevity

Seasoned broadcaster Penny Lebyane has been in the broadcasting space for 28 years now and as Mzansi commemorates Workers' Day on Sunday Penny shares with TshisaLIVE what she is grateful for in the many decades she has been behind the mic.

Workers’ Day has been officially recognised and observed since the first democratic elections in 1994.

Though she recognises the strides made in the work space, Penny admitted there is more that needs to be done.

“There's been a lot of progress I would say that and definitely things can continue to improve, but it's still got a long way. I mean right now I'm working in Cape Town and it totally feels different from the experience that I've had in Johannesburg in terms of how things happen on set.

“Things like gender balance to representation and inclusivity. I think I always wear the different caps based on the work that I do so I look at things through that lens. So I wear the gender lens, I wear the LGBTQI+ plus representation and what I understand about issues around enabling environments or mental health so people can be able to function at their optimal best. And it's all based on what's happening on set and you know long hours and things like that,” she said.