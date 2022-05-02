WATCH | The Mzansi takeover! 5 SA stars doing the most internationally

SA entertainment exports have been etching their names on the international “wall of fame” and they are not only causing everyone to stand up and pay attention, they are doing their home country proud.

Here are some of the SA-born stars who have hogged international headlines for all the right reasons.

Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee has been travelling around the world showcasing his love for music. He had many people singing his praises after he made history by becoming the first SA artist to win a Grammy in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category at this year's awards ceremony.