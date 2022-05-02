WATCH | The Mzansi takeover! 5 SA stars doing the most internationally
SA entertainment exports have been etching their names on the international “wall of fame” and they are not only causing everyone to stand up and pay attention, they are doing their home country proud.
Here are some of the SA-born stars who have hogged international headlines for all the right reasons.
Black Coffee
DJ Black Coffee has been travelling around the world showcasing his love for music. He had many people singing his praises after he made history by becoming the first SA artist to win a Grammy in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category at this year's awards ceremony.
DJ Maphorisa
DJ Maphorisa has been rubbing shoulders with many American stars lately. Most recently he shared images of himself in studio with American music producer Metro Boomin and Nigerian star Wiz Kid in Beverly Hills, California.
Major League DJz
Bandile and Benele of Major League DJz are on a mission to have the amapiano genre recognised worldwide and they have been travelling around the globe to fulfil the vision.
The DJs performed at this year's Coachella festival for the first time after signing a global record deal with American label Atlantic Records in early March.
“It’s been a crazy journey and we would love to thank every single person who has been behind us through it all. 'Piano to the world' was a phrase we believed in so much that it changed our lives.
“Thank you to our amazing team, thank you for believing in us and allowing us to lead you. Thank you to @realbalconymixafrica. This platform truly changed our lives,” read the statement.
Thuso Mbedu
If anything goes without saying, SA jewel actress Thuso is a gone girl and has been flying the Mzansi flag high since moving to America.
The actress has been living the American dream, rubbing shoulders with big time Hollywood stars.
Focalistic
Focalistic has been taking strides overseas. As one of the most popular amapiano stars in Mzansi, he's received many opportunities beyond the country's borders and built relationships with international stars too.
I just became the first South African artist in my time to perform at the 02 Arena!! London 🇬🇧 🔥🥺🙆🏾♂️Champion Sound gave me goosebumps!! Blessings @davido !! I’m inspired!! Gotta make sure I host one show here 2024!!— President ya Straata 👨🏾💼 (@FOCALISTIC) March 6, 2022
