‘80% of my bones were broken’ — Sbahle Mpisane on near-fatal car accident
‘I’m grateful to my doctors for managing to put all the pieces back together’
Fitness fanatic Sbahle Mpisane says she is permanently injured but living free after a car accident in 2018 nearly cost took her life.
Sbahle recently shared about the crash that resulted in her being in a coma for three weeks with 80% of the bones in her body broken.
"During my car accident, 80% of my bones were broken. I was like a toasted slice of bread that was crumpled up," said Sbahle.
She recounted her injuries and thanked all those who played a part in her recovery.
"I’m grateful to my doctors for managing to put all the pieces back together (wish I could name them all). In all honesty, my eyes were hanging out, my nose was completely broken, my brain was visible (that damage resulted in amnesia).
My arms were broken, including my beautiful hands, my left knee, ankle plus toes were broken and my right foot was badly broken from my hip, thigh, knee, foot, toe, but my ankle bone was completely discharged out of my foot at scene 18/08/2018."
Sbahle also revealed people were unimpressed with her sit down YouTube interview with YouTuber Owamie Hlongwane, but said it was part of her healing process.
"I posted a YouTube video last week to state my condition but most people failed to understand the purpose of my video because it lacked dramatics? To clear everything, I decided to unmask myself to you all as part of my healing progress."
In the interview she alleged the crash was caused by an ex-friend, but did not want to name the person.
"Someone was the cause of my car accident but there were no cameras and I am alive. I happened to know the person. The person was my friend, but it's nothing to talk about because I don't want to mention their name and I am alive."
