Another 'national' date? Gigi Lamayne and Mr Smeg set to go out on a date

Twitter influencer Michael Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg, is elated after scoring a date with another celebrity, Gigi Lamayne.

In January this year, Mr Smeg went on a date with actress Pearl Thusi which saw brands such as Tshepo Jeans, Era by DJ Zinhle, Drip, Mercedes-Benz, Drip Footwear and many others contribute towards their special day which was live-streamed for fans to see.

Mr Smeg tagged Gigi in a post asking her to go out with him for lunch and the rapper happily obliged.

“Gigi Lamayne has agreed to go out on a lunch date with me.” he wrote.

Just like his previous date where brands offered their services DJ Shimza suggested his restaurant The Hang Awt as their location.

The date of the event is yet to be revealed.