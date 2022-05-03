Another 'national' date? Gigi Lamayne and Mr Smeg set to go out on a date
Twitter influencer Michael Bucwa, popularly known as Mr Smeg, is elated after scoring a date with another celebrity, Gigi Lamayne.
In January this year, Mr Smeg went on a date with actress Pearl Thusi which saw brands such as Tshepo Jeans, Era by DJ Zinhle, Drip, Mercedes-Benz, Drip Footwear and many others contribute towards their special day which was live-streamed for fans to see.
Mr Smeg tagged Gigi in a post asking her to go out with him for lunch and the rapper happily obliged.
“Gigi Lamayne has agreed to go out on a lunch date with me.” he wrote.
Just like his previous date where brands offered their services DJ Shimza suggested his restaurant The Hang Awt as their location.
The date of the event is yet to be revealed.
Vukani Bo! Gigi Lamayne has agreed to go out on a lunch date with me 😍❤— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) May 2, 2022
Sure let’s do it ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/mHzJ3Ms53j pic.twitter.com/fqWhJbfBln— #AlbumOTW (@Gigi_Lamayne) May 2, 2022
Thank you beautiful 😍. Can't wait to see you. I willing definitely get you something aswell ❤— Mr Smeg (@MichaelBucwa) May 2, 2022
More than the publicity these “national dates” are associated with, this may be another chance for Gigi to find “Mr Right”.
The rapper has been open about her exploring different ways of finding love. She posted on Twitter that she preferred men who were “spiritual”.
After joining the cast of Temptation Island SA in 2021, Gigi told TshisaLIVE she wanted someone who would challenge her and lives a lifestyle completely different to hers.
“Previously I would date for the moment and be in the moment but I think I am slowly starting to understand how stability is super important,” she told TshisaLIVE after joining Temptation Island SA.
