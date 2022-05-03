‘Greatest entertainment export from Africa’ — Trevor makes SA proud as White House Correspondents dinner host

SA-born comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah received praise from Mzansi for his job as the entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington in the US on Saturday.

The prestigious black tie event made a return after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and saw Trevor mock former US president Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, other politicians, the press, and the pandemic, among other things.

The comedian took to his social media timeline to expreiss his gratitude for the honour.

“What a night. Thank you to the WHCA for having me, and allowing me the distinct honour of roasting the president of the US! To the @POTUS @JoeBiden , @DrBiden , and everyone else on the receiving end. Thank you,” he wrote.