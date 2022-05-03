×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

‘Greatest entertainment export from Africa’ — Trevor makes SA proud as White House Correspondents dinner host

03 May 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Mzansi sings Trevor Noah's praises after the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner.
Mzansi sings Trevor Noah's praises after the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner.
Image: Twitter

SA-born comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah received praise from Mzansi for his job as the entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington in the US on Saturday. 

The prestigious black tie event made a return after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and saw Trevor mock former US president Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, other politicians, the press, and the pandemic, among other things.

The comedian took to his social media timeline to expreiss his gratitude for the honour.

“What a night. Thank you to the WHCA for having me, and allowing me the distinct honour of roasting the president of the US! To the @POTUS @JoeBiden , @DrBiden , and everyone else on the receiving end. Thank you,” he wrote.

Despite some of Trevor’s jokes receiving mixed reactions on social media, many were proud to have him as the first African to host the dinner after Michelle Wolf and Stephen Colbert among others.

Take a look at some reactions below:

“Shout out,” DJ Fresh wrote on Instagram.

“Trevor Noah is gone guys, gone! I don’t care the size of coal mine your daddy owns he ain’t MCing your wedding,” actor Tumisho Masha wrote.

To have the president of the US opening for your set, Trevor Noah is simply the greatest entertainment export from Africa right now,” a local Twitter user wrote.

WATCH | Here’s why Trevor Noah decided to grow his 'fro

Trevor remembered the magic of his gravity-defying afro and he hasn't looked back since!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah calls out 'double standards' in media coverage of Russia and Ukraine conflict

Trevor Noah criticised reporters stunned by the violence unfolding in a “relatively civilised” and “relatively European” country.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Trevor Noah responds to Kanye West's racial slur with lengthy letter

“Oh and as for Koon... clearly some people graduate but we still stupid," wrote Trevor Noah in response to Kanye West's insult.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Trevor Noah slams Kim Kardashian’s ‘hypocritical’ advice for women

"A lot of people work hard and they are still broke. In fact, the broker you are the harder you probably work," Trevor said as he slammed Kim K's ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gogo Dineo shares three must-know gems to help you in your spiritual journey TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's how former Idols SA winner Yanga Sobetwa celebrated her 21st birthday TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Can someone make him famous so he can stop creating lies' — Inside Lady Du & ... TshisaLIVE
  4. #RHOD’s Annie Mthembu and her hubby celebrate their anniversary TshisaLIVE
  5. Hello mamas! Here are four celebs who gave birth for the first time in 2021 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa