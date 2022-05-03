‘Greatest entertainment export from Africa’ — Trevor makes SA proud as White House Correspondents dinner host
SA-born comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah received praise from Mzansi for his job as the entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington in the US on Saturday.
The prestigious black tie event made a return after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and saw Trevor mock former US president Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, other politicians, the press, and the pandemic, among other things.
The comedian took to his social media timeline to expreiss his gratitude for the honour.
“What a night. Thank you to the WHCA for having me, and allowing me the distinct honour of roasting the president of the US! To the @POTUS @JoeBiden , @DrBiden , and everyone else on the receiving end. Thank you,” he wrote.
What a night! Thank you to the WHCA for having me, and allowing me the distinct honour of roasting the President of the United States! 🇺🇸🤯 To the @POTUS @JoeBiden, @DrBiden, and everyone else on the receiving end. Thank you. 📸: @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/0LNG2kVLtw— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 1, 2022
Despite some of Trevor’s jokes receiving mixed reactions on social media, many were proud to have him as the first African to host the dinner after Michelle Wolf and Stephen Colbert among others.
Take a look at some reactions below:
“Shout out,” DJ Fresh wrote on Instagram.
“Trevor Noah is gone guys, gone! I don’t care the size of coal mine your daddy owns he ain’t MCing your wedding,” actor Tumisho Masha wrote.
“To have the president of the US opening for your set, Trevor Noah is simply the greatest entertainment export from Africa right now,” a local Twitter user wrote.
Trevor Noah is proof that The USA is a country of opportunity, not just for its citizens but for all who dare to dream. Crossing fingers that the republicans don't mess that up.— #Phuti (@Phutii_) May 3, 2022
To have the president of the USA opening for your set, Trevor Noah is simply the greatest entertainment export from Africa right now.— Mangaliso Mkhatshwa (@mangamanga) May 3, 2022
Watching Trevor Noah address the American Media at The White House Correspondents' Dinner [ and roast the World's most powerful Person]....this just brought tears to my eyes bro.— Chiefsman 🦅/🦍 (@BrianOsenda_K) May 3, 2022
🍻To an African King.
I’ve always respected @Trevornoah so much but this closing speech from the White House correspondents’ dinner is particularly spectacular. pic.twitter.com/k8GmBOAoYB— Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 1, 2022
