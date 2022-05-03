K.O says rumour he is dating Shekhinah are ‘a complete lie’

Ntokozo “K.O” Mdluli has slammed reports that he and Suited hitmaker Shekhinah are an item.,

This after local Twitter user Musa Khawula, who has been sharing many rumours from cellebville, claimed the two stars were recently spotted being “cosy” at Altitude Beach in Fourways, Johannesburg.

“Live update: Shekhinah and K.O are currently at Altitude Beach and are cosy. It seems like they are dating. If you are there, sneak a pic,” Musa wrote.

The rapper responded to his post, saying it was all lies and they were meeting physically for the first time since their collaboration on his single Above the water.

“Wow! The audacity to peddle a complete lie, this is so low. I made a song with Shekhinah years ago but last night was actually my very first time meeting her in person at Altitude. That’s all there was, nothing to see here, have a good day,” he wrote.