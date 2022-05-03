×

TshisaLIVE

Mphowabadimo congratulates Themba after fans 'buy' him a new apartment

“From being the underdog to being the top dog”

03 May 2022 - 13:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
MphoWaBadimo has shared with her followers how proud she is of fellow BBM contestant Themba Mabaso
Image: Instagram/ Mpho Wa Badimo

BBM winner Mpho Wa Badimo  expressed how proud and happy she was of her fellow BBM contestant Themba Mabaso after the star's fans bought him an apartment.

Taking to Twitter the mother of one told Themba he had an amazing family in his fans who are dubbed the #Ghostnation.

“Ehhh Baba I’m so happy and proud of you @ThembaBroly from being the underdog to being the top dog ayi Ehhh Baba nothing but grace you got yourself an amazing family there by #GhostNation They are Gods love personified stay humble makukhanye,” she tweeted.

Themba shared a couple of pictures and clips of himself walking around the brand new apartment 

“So I've been crying the whole time so now I need to show appreciation. Thank you so much, God bless everybody. This is the apartment that Ghostnation got me,” he said.

Themba made it to the top three of the competition with Gash 1 coming second and Mphowabadimo winning the R2m grand price.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his GoFundMe that was started to help his business and career, Themba said his goal was to raise R2m through the fund page. His fans, the Ghostnation, had already contributed R76,900 as they continued to send him love and well wishes.

“At first, I was not aware that it was happening when I didn't have my phone, but now I know that it's happening and who is running the page for me so people can send money there. I didn't want to involve myself in asking for money from people because they had already given me love but they are doing it out of their hearts. I was not prepared for this kind of hype,” he told TshisaLIVE.

