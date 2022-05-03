Mphowabadimo congratulates Themba after fans 'buy' him a new apartment

BBM winner Mpho Wa Badimo expressed how proud and happy she was of her fellow BBM contestant Themba Mabaso after the star's fans bought him an apartment.

Taking to Twitter the mother of one told Themba he had an amazing family in his fans who are dubbed the #Ghostnation.

“Ehhh Baba I’m so happy and proud of you @ThembaBroly from being the underdog to being the top dog ayi Ehhh Baba nothing but grace you got yourself an amazing family there by #GhostNation They are Gods love personified stay humble makukhanye,” she tweeted.

Themba shared a couple of pictures and clips of himself walking around the brand new apartment

“So I've been crying the whole time so now I need to show appreciation. Thank you so much, God bless everybody. This is the apartment that Ghostnation got me,” he said.