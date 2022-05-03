‘There must be a living God’ — Cassper can’t believe he made it intact out of the lockdown

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is counting his blessings for surviving lockdown and coming out intact on the other side.

Taking to Twitter recently, Cassper reflected on surviving the country's Covid-19 restrictions with all his assets.

"Dawg, how the hell did we survive lockdown and kept our cars and homes? Let alone our minds. There must be a living God. I had no plan whatsoever. I am so grateful to be here. Thank you, Jesus," he wrote.

In his mentions, founder and CEO of Drip footwear Lekau Sehoana reminded the rapper of the time they had to downscale their launch

"Remember when the president announced a tighter curfew a day before our Launch? If we didn't get broken then, I don't know. Then we launched at church?"