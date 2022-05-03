×

TshisaLIVE

‘There must be a living God’ — Cassper can’t believe he made it intact out of the lockdown

03 May 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Cassper Nyovest is counting his blessings.
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is counting his blessings for surviving lockdown and coming out intact on the other side. 

Taking to Twitter recently, Cassper reflected on surviving the country's Covid-19 restrictions with all his assets.

"Dawg, how the hell did we survive lockdown and kept our cars and homes? Let alone our minds. There must be a living God. I had no plan whatsoever. I am so grateful to be here. Thank you, Jesus," he wrote.

In his mentions, founder and CEO of Drip footwear Lekau Sehoana reminded the rapper of the  time they had to downscale their launch

"Remember when the president announced a tighter curfew a day before our Launch? If we didn't get broken then, I don't know. Then we launched at church?"

The star also survived getting Covid-19, telling international media personality Ebro Darden in October 2020 he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Somehow I caught it, and if I wasn't called by the person who tested positive, I wouldn't have known. I just had a little headache, and I thought it was from sparring, maybe someone hit my head too hard. So I went and got tested, and I found out I was positive."

A year after the first lockdown he took to Twitter to reflect on the impact the pandemic had on his life.

 "The fact that I survived Covid-19 physically and financially is a great blessing from God because I'm not really a savings person. I'm always flipping my money and I managed to keep all my favorite cars and crib.

"I am still standing through his grace. God is truly merciful!" he wrote.

