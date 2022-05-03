WATCH | Trevor Noah asks fans to donate to Gift of the Givers on 'The Daily Show'
SA-born comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has appealed to viewers and fans to donate to Gift of Givers and help families affected by the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.
Trevor made the appeal on his US talk show, after floods and mudslides that ravaged parts of the province and the Eastern Cape.
In a segment on his show, titled “What The Hell Happened This Week?”, he brought awareness to the situation that saw more than 40,000 people displaced by the floods.
“Nearly 4,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 40,000 people have been displaced by the floods happening in SA,” said Trevor.
“Gift of the Givers is a SA-based disaster relief organisation that is on the ground helping those people who are affected by the floods”.
Trevor encouraged viewers to donate to the non-governmental organisation, saying “anything you can give will help”.
South African comedian, @Trevornoah speaks about our efforts towards the #KZNFloods 🌊 on @TheDailyShow.https://t.co/sYwp4ZSFuG— Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) April 30, 2022
The comedian's plea comes after SA-born Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron came to the aid of the flood victims through her charity, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP).
In partnerships with the Kolisi Foundation, CTAOP said it managed to feed and temporarily home families displaced by the floods.
The organisation has also assisted in disaster relief such as clearing roads, repairing homes and cleaning up schools.
“Community halls have been opened to accommodate those affected by the floods. Our partners anticipate that these halls will be hosting people for the next 2-3 weeks while disaster response and rebuilding work begins (that is clearing roads, repairing homes, cleaning up schools and so on). We will be distributing community kitchen hampers regularly to these various community halls,” said the organisation.
“To date, the CTAOP community has raised over $13,000 (about R209,822) on our Facebook fundraiser, and in totality, we've raised over $23,000 (R371,224). Every dollar is going straight to the relief efforts of our partners.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.