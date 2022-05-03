WATCH | Zola 7, Cassper Nyovest share heart-warming moment on stage

Rapper Nyovest has thanked legendary kwaito musician and TV presenter Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini for a special moment they shared on stage.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper retweeted the clip recorded when Zola 7 came on stage while he was performing in Rustenburg.

The kwaito star shared the clip on his socials. In the clip Cassper is visibly excited to have the kwaito star on stage. He bowed and knelt and the pair later performed their hit song Bonginkosi.

“Last night I decided to gate crash @casspernyovest performance in Rustenburg. We did #Bonginkosi and the crowd went wild”, wrote Zola.

In his mentions tweeps were also taken in by the moment the pair shared on stage.

“It's your humbleness for me @casspernyovest ,that bow was everything Dawg. You'll live long san,” tweeted one tweep.

Their collabo was in the making for months in 2020. After a parody account in Zola's name asked if the pair could work together, Cassper played along but later came through.

“It would be my pleasure grootman. I would be honoured. Even just to be around you nje, I soak up so much wisdom. Let's talk during the week. I got something I think would work for us both,” replied Cassper.