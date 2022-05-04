×

TshisaLIVE

Intaba Yase Dubai says he recorded ‘Mali Enigi’ before signing to Ambitiouz

04 May 2022 - 08:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
The rapper announced on his socials that he has parted ways with record label
Image: Facebook/ Intaba YaseDubai

Rapper Lindokuhle “Intaba Yase Dubai” Msomi recently opened up about his song that has repeatedly thrust him into the spotlight, Mali Eningi

In an episode of Podcast and Chill  on Monday the rapper said when he created the song he was not signed under Ambitiouz Entertainment.

“At a later stage Big Zulu told me he put Riky Rick on the song. At that time I didn't know the song, I only knew that part where I contributed, which was in January when I wanted to release it, so in September I got signed at Ambitiouz. That's how the song was released.”

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Intaba Yase Dubai were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.

Watch full video here:

The musician took to his socials over the weekend to announce his departure from the record label.

“Would also like to announce that me and Ambitiouz Entertainment have parted ways. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity and platform they gave me when no-one did. Like I said before I am not fighting anyone or Ambitiouz, I don’t like uncertainty. I almost gave up on music because I was not paid what I deserve and what I worked hard for,” he wrote.

He said he was very disappointed to have worked so hard only to get paid R3,700. 

“Last year I was depressed and frustrated because I was gigging almost every weekend, but come month end I get paid R3,700? After an in-depth reflection on my career, I won’t quit music, I love it and I am passionate about it. Most importantly that’s the only source I have to feed my family.”

Good day I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my supporters for the support, my family, close friends,...

Posted by Intaba YaseDubai NM on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Ambitiouz Entertainment have previously damned the claims they owe money to the artist .

The record label's founder Kgosi Mahumapelo said the R3,700 was only his food allowance and claimed he received more money. 

“The R3,700 is the food allowance he receives while receiving more money on top of that. It's just a portion of what he receives. That's a person who knew they were emotionally manipulating the public. He's not even counting the R12,000 monthly accommodation.” 

Kgosi shared proof of payment documents with TshisaLIVE, corroborating their response to claims they were not paying their artist his royalties.

