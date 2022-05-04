SNAPS| Inside Khanyi Mbau, Lasizwe's late father's lavish tombstone unveiling

Khanyi's brother, YouTuber, and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza, who was also present on the day of the unveiling, told TshisaLIVE that he chose to not share much about the event on social media this time around because he was still in grief and was too emotional on the day.

“I was quite emotional as this reminded me I no longer have parents on earth. To this day I struggle to deal [with] and process my parents' passing. This is one of [my] anxiety triggers,” he said.

Lasizwe's mother died in 2016 after being diagnosed with a heart problem.

The continued by saying he was proud of how his sister put the event together as “the head of the family”.

“I am so proud of Khanyisile as the first born and head of the family she organised everything and everything came out so well,” he said.