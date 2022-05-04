Somizi opens up about his ‘bad’ sex life with Mohale, addresses threesome request and ‘fisting’ claims

Season 5 of Living the Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) is streaming on Showmax, and Somizi has chosen to open up fully about the recording that showed the last crack in his failed marriage when Mohale talked about their sex life.

The first episode starts with Somizi listening, for the first time, to the leaked audio of Mohale’s abuse allegations. This is followed by a frank video call with Vusi Nova where they discuss how Somizi feels and some of Mohale’s claims about Somizi’s sex life.

This sets the tone for an explosive episode, which also features Lockdown star Lorcia Cooper asking Somgaga directly: “Did you hit him?” .