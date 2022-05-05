Bucy Radebe’s manager slams 'insult claims' as concerns for Dr Rebecca Malope mount on social media

Concerns for Dr Rebecca Malope have been growing on social media after she posted a cryptic Twitter post on her timeline on Sunday.

She posted the cryptic tweet after having attended Bucy Radebe’s live music show recording at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday which led tweeps to assume the “disrespect” she was referring to emanated from that event.

“I am so hurt, I’ve never experienced such disrespect as I did last night. I said I’d be fine this morning but I’m not OK. SA please pray for my heart to be mended.” she wrote.