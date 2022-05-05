Bucy Radebe’s manager slams 'insult claims' as concerns for Dr Rebecca Malope mount on social media
Concerns for Dr Rebecca Malope have been growing on social media after she posted a cryptic Twitter post on her timeline on Sunday.
She posted the cryptic tweet after having attended Bucy Radebe’s live music show recording at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday which led tweeps to assume the “disrespect” she was referring to emanated from that event.
“I am so hurt, I’ve never experienced such disrespect as I did last night. I said I’d be fine this morning but I’m not OK. SA please pray for my heart to be mended.” she wrote.
I am so hurt, I've never experienced such disrespect as I did last night. I thought I'd be fine this morning but I'm not ok. South Africa please pray for my heart to be mended 🙏🏾— Dr. Rebecca Malope (@DrRebeccaMalope) May 1, 2022
The gospel star didn’t make mention of the reason behind her post, but tweeps alleged the incident she referred to in her post was linked to her involvement at the filming of Bucy’s live performance.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Rebecca were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
However, the singer’s manager told TshisaLIVE that Rebecca was pursuing the matter legally and wanted to speak only after getting direction from her representatives on Thursday.
Meanwhile Twitter users continue to speculate about the reason behind Rebecca’s post.
Neo Modihapula, who was present at the event, fuelled the reports saying he witnessed insults being hurled at Rebecca.
Bucy Radebe’s husband and manager Thapelo Thoboke defended himself and his wife saying that his team could corroborate that no altercation happened behind the scenes.
He admitted there had been a misunderstanding regarding which direction Rebecca was set to appear from when it was her turn to take the stage. Thapelo said the legendary gospel star failed to understand the programme for the event which they notified her manager about before hand, which left things tense.
Thapelo said he was still considering whether to include Rebecca’s feature in the final product.
He went on to claim that this was just a “campaign to destroy” Bucy and he is looking to take legal action against the Twitter user who made the “false report”.
“This guy (the local Twitter user) was not accredited a backstage pass and at no stage was he part of the back stage conversations regarding repertoire or production. I view that post as nothing more than slander intended to soil what was a good show. My legal team is working on filing a lawsuit for that defamatory statement about myself.”