DJ Sbu says he wants to teach viral blogger a lesson about repercussions

DJ Sbu has shed light on why he decided to pursue legal action against local Twitter user Musa Khawula.

In late April DJ Sbu threatened to sue the local Twitter user for R1m after he took to his timeline suggesting that the media personality and DJ was involved in the theft of six of Zahara's SA Music Award trophies.

“My legal team says I should at least first give you a chance to delete it in 2 hours. So by 5pm if this tweet is still up, get ready for R1m debt,” DJ Sbu wrote.

“R1m lawsuit coming your way my brother, brace yourself.”

During a recent interview on his The Hustlers Corner podcast with Virtual Makhukhu, DJ Sbu said he was merely making an example out of the Twitter user.

“I was just trying to say there is repercussions about things we write on internet. A lot of people think you can easily get away with stuff by just saying allegedly.”