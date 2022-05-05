×

TshisaLIVE

DJ Sbu says he wants to teach viral blogger a lesson about repercussions

05 May 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Sbu has he is willing to take legal action against tweeps making false reports about him.
Image: Instagam/ DJ Sbu

DJ Sbu has shed light on why he decided to pursue legal action against local Twitter user Musa Khawula.

In late April DJ Sbu threatened to sue the local Twitter user for R1m after he took to his timeline suggesting that the media personality and DJ was involved in the theft of  six of Zahara's SA Music Award trophies.

My legal team says I should at least first give you a chance to delete it in 2 hours. So by 5pm if this tweet is still up, get ready for R1m debt,” DJ Sbu wrote.

“R1m lawsuit coming your way my brother, brace yourself.”

During a recent interview on his The Hustlers Corner podcast with Virtual Makhukhu, DJ Sbu said he was merely making an example out of the Twitter user.

 “I was just trying to say there is repercussions about things we write on internet. A lot of people think you can easily get away with stuff by just saying allegedly.”

Despite DJ Sbu's threats to sue, the blogger has not deleted the posts.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from DJ Sbu and Zahara were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE in December 2021, DJ Sbu denied claims he had wrongfully benefited from Zahara or any other artist's success, saying  he had already made a success out of himself. 

“I built myself from nothing, I've never sought an opportunity to benefit from someone or try take somebody else's money. When I met Zahara I was already rich, I could never take a single cent of Zahara's money ... Actually it's the other way around.

“My younger sister Zahara, I cannot even say she owes me, it was just my duty to help out other people,” he told TshisaLIVE.

