‘I didn't like him’ — Vusi Nova shares his true feelings about Mohale Motaung

Living The Dream With Somizi season five premiered on Wednesday and the media personality and business man bore his all on the first episode.

It kicked off with the star's friend musician Vusi Nova having a conversation with him about his estranged husband Mohale Motaung.

The first episode starts with Somizi listening, for the first time, to the leaked audio of Mohale’s abuse allegations.

Vusi admitted he was never fond of Mohale and his relationship with Somizi but tolerated it, saying, “I did not like Mohale. I only tolerated him because Somizi liked him so much, but he never got that love back.”

Somizi lost himself once he started dating Mohale, added Vusi. “You kind of lost yourself in the relationship. Somewhere halfway after meeting this boy you changed. Now you are back to yourself.”

Vusi encouraged the media personality to move on and start over. “I don’t want you to hate Mohale, you spent most of your time loving this boy because that is who you are. I don’t know a hateful Somizi, just let it go.”