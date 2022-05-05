LISTEN | Zodwa Wabantu hits back at Ntsiki Mazwai as they debate ‘nudity- loving sangomas’
'We keep disrespecting African spiritually. Which stripper is a pastor publicly and unashamedly without being held accountable by some religious authority,' asked Ntsiki Mazwai.
05 May 2022 - 07:00
Her ancestors blessed her with her dancing and TV career, says reality star Zodwa Wabantu, who has brushed off criticism that wearing ancestral beads while gyrating half-naked was disrespectful to African culture...
