LISTEN | Zodwa Wabantu hits back at Ntsiki Mazwai as they debate ‘nudity- loving sangomas’

'We keep disrespecting African spiritually. Which stripper is a pastor publicly and unashamedly without being held accountable by some religious authority,' asked Ntsiki Mazwai.

Her ancestors blessed her with her dancing and TV career, says reality star Zodwa Wabantu, who has brushed off criticism that wearing ancestral beads while gyrating half-naked was disrespectful to African culture...