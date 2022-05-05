Pastor Selwyn Ngwenya talks hip hop and being an ordained pastor
“I can’t do anything else but up my game, I can’t be ignorant, I can’t be sloppy.”
You know him as an award-winning rapper and for his timeless hit songs but Selwyn “Mr Selwyn” Ngwenya might just quench that spiritual thirst you've had by aiding you in your destiny as an officially ordained pastor.
Mr Selwyn was ordained as an Apostolic Pastor at a church called Hephzibah: The City of God's Delight during the Easter weekend. There is no separating hip-hop and his pastoral calling. For the rapper the two marry each other in his purpose and message he wants to spread.
“I already knew that I was sent to send a message to people while doing hip-hop. That's what hip-hop is. Predominantly me expressing myself, relating it to people who will relate, so I didn't know it's going to be Jesus-centred. I had no clue but I found that I love the message of purpose, I love the message of you finding yourself
“The source of finding who I am was through Christ and in our church our mission is to raise leaders who will be influential so that comes with the message of purpose, finding who you are and all that. I went and met a man who from opening up his mouth for five minutes I already knew this is my language because this is all we ever talk about with Amo. Where is hip-hop going, what influence would it have, what direction is it taking?”
The 49-year-old said he has never really completely left the industry, but he has plans to entice his fans.
“I was more into mentorship behind the scenes. People were not going to see me on stage, but the only way they were gonna see me on stage is two way. I’m working on something. I believe I’m inspired to do that. I want to give them the old music that they haven't seen me perform because with the age. Wu-tang cannot come up with a new album now, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah we all can’t come up with an album. Dr Dre can come up with an album but it’s not a Dre album, its linked with some endorsements. That’s the only way that I can come up with something. If a certain brand wants to do something then I can come up with a soundtrack or for a campaign but plain me it makes no sense. The EP will be coming with whatever it is that I want to promote. It needs to be linked to a call. I need to have something that I need to push I need for it to be liked with a message.”
He said he would be making his way to the studio soon.
“I’ll be going to studio very soon but I’m also working on giving you that nostalgia. I will be on stage performing that, but it will be well planned and giving you that old music. But I do more seminars now and mentorship of young people, getting them to prepare themselves. Like now we got a podcast called Prep Cast. We teach you a Bible verse that says there are four little things that God uses to send a message of preparation.
“We are gonna be doing a podcast on people who show that they’ve been prepared and learnt from their mistakes and then they must come and tell us their stories, to tell the next one that if you are still not prepared, prepare yourself.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.