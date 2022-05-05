Pastor Selwyn Ngwenya talks hip hop and being an ordained pastor

The 49-year-old said he has never really completely left the industry, but he has plans to entice his fans.

“I was more into mentorship behind the scenes. People were not going to see me on stage, but the only way they were gonna see me on stage is two way. I’m working on something. I believe I’m inspired to do that. I want to give them the old music that they haven't seen me perform because with the age. Wu-tang cannot come up with a new album now, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah we all can’t come up with an album. Dr Dre can come up with an album but it’s not a Dre album, its linked with some endorsements. That’s the only way that I can come up with something. If a certain brand wants to do something then I can come up with a soundtrack or for a campaign but plain me it makes no sense. The EP will be coming with whatever it is that I want to promote. It needs to be linked to a call. I need to have something that I need to push I need for it to be liked with a message.”

He said he would be making his way to the studio soon.

“I’ll be going to studio very soon but I’m also working on giving you that nostalgia. I will be on stage performing that, but it will be well planned and giving you that old music. But I do more seminars now and mentorship of young people, getting them to prepare themselves. Like now we got a podcast called Prep Cast. We teach you a Bible verse that says there are four little things that God uses to send a message of preparation.

“We are gonna be doing a podcast on people who show that they’ve been prepared and learnt from their mistakes and then they must come and tell us their stories, to tell the next one that if you are still not prepared, prepare yourself.”

