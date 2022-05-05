'RHOD' star Nonku Williams shuts down rumours she's dating Robert Marawa

“I was introduced to Mr Robert Marawa at the Easter Polo by my PR lady who has recently acquired my portfolio. She felt it was good for both parties to know each. But mostly because she knew Robert has an appreciation of red wine and that I own a wine brand (A2B wine),” she explained.

Nonku added that at the Standard Bank Polo she gifted Marawa her wine and he gifted her his Marawa Sports Worldwide merchandise.

“Past Saturday I was invited to the Standard Bank Polo in Joburg. I had promised to give Robert my red wine collection. Clearly the wine was superb and Robert appreciated it and gifted me with his MSW (Marawa Sports Worldwide) memorabilia,” she added.

Speaking to Drum Nonku revealed she has been single for over a year.

“It’s been over a year since I dated. I don’t have a boyfriend. I took a break from dating after seeing the guy from Atlanta. I made a conscious decision to take a break from dating,” she says

“We hardly saw each other, and we decided to call it off. I then decided to take a break from dating and just focus on myself, my career, and my family.”

