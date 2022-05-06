×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'BBM' runner up Themba still can't believe his fans raised more than R200k for his dreams

06 May 2022 - 18:01 By Joy Mphande

Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestant Themba Mabaso's fan base has grown since he was part of the competition and while he did not win the R2m grand prize, his followers, dubbed “Ghostnation”, proved their loyalty to him with amazing gestures...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘I didn't like him’ — Vusi Nova shares his true feelings about Mohale Motaung TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi opens up about his ‘bad’ sex life with Mohale, addresses threesome ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS| Inside Khanyi Mbau, Lasizwe's late father's lavish tombstone unveiling TshisaLIVE
  4. Mphowabadimo congratulates Themba after fans 'buy' him a new apartment TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I love you' — Lynn 'Glammy' Forbes celebrates her blended family in DJ Zinhle, ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Help! Lion!' Turns out it was just a shopping bag
Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder