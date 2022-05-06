'BBM' runner up Themba still can't believe his fans raised more than R200k for his dreams
06 May 2022 - 18:01
Big Brother Mzansi season 3 contestant Themba Mabaso's fan base has grown since he was part of the competition and while he did not win the R2m grand prize, his followers, dubbed “Ghostnation”, proved their loyalty to him with amazing gestures...
