'Hands off Mohale' — Siv Ngesi slams tweeps trolling Mohale Motaung

In his mentions tweeps shared that this was the time for them to hear media personality Somizi Mhlongo's side of the story

“Mohale told his story, & Somizi never answered then, we just wonder if the abuse started before or after they said 'I do', if it was before, why did he agree to marry him? What was Mohale pushing for to stand for all that which now he says wants half of what he never worked for,” said one tweep.

He clarified his tweet by quoting someone who thought he was referring to Somizi and said: “I didn’t mention Somizi! But you msu**s are bullies!

The first episode started with Somizi listening, for the first time, to the leaked audio of Mohale’s abuse allegations. He had a frank video call with Vusi Nova where they discussed how Somizi felt and some of Mohale’s claims about Somizi’s sex life.

“I was dealing with someone who had issues with sex. I tried to find so many ways of making it work. The sex life was bad. I still state I said to him: 'Let's find other ways. Either you go for sex therapy. He did not want to go because he was in denial that our sex wasn't good.