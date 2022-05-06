'Hands off Mohale' — Siv Ngesi slams tweeps trolling Mohale Motaung
On the wake of season 5 premier of Living the Dream with Somizi media personality Siv Ngesi has taken to Twitter to tell tweeps to back down from bullying Mohale Motaung.
He tweeted: “Hands off @mohale_motaung”.
In his mentions tweeps shared that this was the time for them to hear media personality Somizi Mhlongo's side of the story
“Mohale told his story, & Somizi never answered then, we just wonder if the abuse started before or after they said 'I do', if it was before, why did he agree to marry him? What was Mohale pushing for to stand for all that which now he says wants half of what he never worked for,” said one tweep.
He clarified his tweet by quoting someone who thought he was referring to Somizi and said: “I didn’t mention Somizi! But you msu**s are bullies!
The first episode started with Somizi listening, for the first time, to the leaked audio of Mohale’s abuse allegations. He had a frank video call with Vusi Nova where they discussed how Somizi felt and some of Mohale’s claims about Somizi’s sex life.
“I was dealing with someone who had issues with sex. I tried to find so many ways of making it work. The sex life was bad. I still state I said to him: 'Let's find other ways. Either you go for sex therapy. He did not want to go because he was in denial that our sex wasn't good.
“But he makes it look like I was forcing it on him and sh*t like that,” Somizi said as he chatted to Vusi Nova on the phone.
TshisaLIVE reached out to Mohale who decline to comment.
Also on the first episode of the season, SomG's bestie Vusi admitted he was never fond of Mohale and his relationship with Somizi, but tolerated it, saying, “I did not like Mohale. I only tolerated him because Somizi liked him so much, but he never got that love back.
“You kind of lost yourself in the relationship. Somewhere halfway after meeting this boy you changed. Now you are back to yourself.”
Other people have also backed Siv, saying Mohale must not be bullied anew after Somizi's version of events.
#LTDWSOMIZI I stand with @mohale_motaung and I believe in his truth.— Maniki_ (@Sbwl_indlu) May 4, 2022
Mohale must just mind his own business, go claim his 50% of the entire estate and just continue with his life.@mohale_motaung pic.twitter.com/tRmpe4NhvB— Mohale LUX 🇿🇦🇷🇺 🐦 (@MoLeboko) May 5, 2022
