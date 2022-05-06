'He's trying to clean his image' — Somizi's 'real talk' about his life and Mohale leaves Twitter split

The premiere of the fifth season of Somizi Mhlongo's reality show Living the Dream with Somizi on Showmax on Thursday left SA with a lot to talk about after Somizi shared his thoughts candidly about his failed marriage and abuse allegations sans Mohale Motaung, his estranged husband.

In the first episode the media personality addressed Mohale's abuse claims, certain claims Mohale made about their sex life.

“I was dealing with someone who had issues with sex or I don’t know what you call it. I try to find ways of making it work. The sex life was dead.

“I still stayed, but I said to him let’s find other ways. Either we could go for sex therapy — he did not want to go because he was in denial that our sex life wasn’t great,”

Mohale remains mum about Somizi's comments about their marriage on social media. TshisaLIVE reached out to Mohale but he declined to comment.