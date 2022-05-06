×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'He's trying to clean his image' — Somizi's 'real talk' about his life and Mohale leaves Twitter split

06 May 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo receives praise for sharing his side of the story on 'Living The Dream with Somizi.'
Media personality Somizi Mhlongo receives praise for sharing his side of the story on 'Living The Dream with Somizi.'
Image: Instagram/ Somizi Mhlongo

The premiere of the fifth season of Somizi Mhlongo's reality show Living the Dream with Somizi on Showmax on Thursday left SA with a lot to talk about after Somizi shared his thoughts candidly about his failed marriage and abuse allegations sans Mohale Motaung, his estranged husband.

In the first episode the media personality addressed Mohale's abuse claims, certain claims Mohale made about their sex life.

“I was dealing with someone who had issues with sex or I don’t know what you call it. I try to find ways of making it work. The sex life was dead.

“I still stayed, but I said to him let’s find other ways. Either we could go for sex therapy — he did not want to go because he was in denial that our sex life wasn’t great,”

Mohale remains mum about Somizi's comments about their marriage on social media. TshisaLIVE reached out to Mohale but he declined to comment.

Somizi opens up about his ‘bad’ sex life with Mohale, addresses threesome request and ‘fisting’ claims

"I tried to find so many ways of making it work. The sex life was bad."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

While Somizi received some backlash for his comments about his estranged husband, some tweeps felt happy to hear the media personality share his version of the story on the show.

“Mohale told his story through newspapers mos. Somizi even lost his gigs at Metro and Idols. Now it's time for Som' to tell his side!!” a Twitter user wrote.

While another tweep simply tweeted, “We still believe Mohale.”

Read the some of the Twitter posts by fans and foes below:

In August 2021, Sunday World reported that Mohale allegedly made abuse claims against Somizi in an interview with the former producers of the reality show Living the Dream with Somizi.

Mohale broke his silence and announced they were getting a divorce and did not want his private marital issues splattered in public.

The couple took to social to confirm their divorce.

“In response to the news circulating pertaining to the material details about issues within my marriage as well as the recent statement by my estranged husband, I wish to confirm that we are in the process of a divorce,” read a statement shared by Mohale Motaung.

Somizi “vehemently denied” ever physically or emotionally abusing Mohale.

“Our relationship has had its ups and downs, but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation,” Somizi's statement read.

MORE:

Somizi opens up about his ‘bad’ sex life with Mohale, addresses threesome request and ‘fisting’ claims

"I tried to find so many ways of making it work. The sex life was bad."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

‘I didn't like him’ — Vusi Nova shares his true feelings about Mohale Motaung

"I was hurt in the beginning of their relationship because my father had kind of shut me out, he wasn't really explaining anything to me," said ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Contentment, peace and joy — How Somizi copes with the chaos

"The fundamental and important things, God made sure they are free," said Somizi
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

'Whoever is ready can let me know' — Somizi says he's up for the boxing challenge

"Those who belong here [in the ring] know themselves."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I didn't like him’ — Vusi Nova shares his true feelings about Mohale Motaung TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi opens up about his ‘bad’ sex life with Mohale, addresses threesome ... TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS| Inside Khanyi Mbau, Lasizwe's late father's lavish tombstone unveiling TshisaLIVE
  4. Mphowabadimo congratulates Themba after fans 'buy' him a new apartment TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I love you' — Lynn 'Glammy' Forbes celebrates her blended family in DJ Zinhle, ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far