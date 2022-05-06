'He's trying to clean his image' — Somizi's 'real talk' about his life and Mohale leaves Twitter split
The premiere of the fifth season of Somizi Mhlongo's reality show Living the Dream with Somizi on Showmax on Thursday left SA with a lot to talk about after Somizi shared his thoughts candidly about his failed marriage and abuse allegations sans Mohale Motaung, his estranged husband.
In the first episode the media personality addressed Mohale's abuse claims, certain claims Mohale made about their sex life.
“I was dealing with someone who had issues with sex or I don’t know what you call it. I try to find ways of making it work. The sex life was dead.
“I still stayed, but I said to him let’s find other ways. Either we could go for sex therapy — he did not want to go because he was in denial that our sex life wasn’t great,”
Mohale remains mum about Somizi's comments about their marriage on social media. TshisaLIVE reached out to Mohale but he declined to comment.
While Somizi received some backlash for his comments about his estranged husband, some tweeps felt happy to hear the media personality share his version of the story on the show.
“Mohale told his story through newspapers mos. Somizi even lost his gigs at Metro and Idols. Now it's time for Som' to tell his side!!” a Twitter user wrote.
While another tweep simply tweeted, “We still believe Mohale.”
Hebana allow Somizi to tell his own story the way he wants to . Akere Ben 10 told his own? #LTDWSOMIZI pic.twitter.com/6BCagiB9yn— 18year old (@18yearLion) May 4, 2022
Somizi’s season 5 of his reality show is To discredit Mohale with Everyone Around Somizi saying they never Liked Mohale. #LTDWSOMIZI— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 5, 2022
As much as people feel how they feel about the Somizi and Mohale situation, Somizi has the right to tell his side of the story#LTDWSOMIZI— 🗣️ (@premium_xh) May 4, 2022
The only problem I have with that show is that Mohale has to relive the divorce, the bullying and the noise around him just when he had found peace in his life. As his friends we are also emotionally tired to see all these things around him. Nna personally ke kgathetsi.— Peace (@uPeace_) May 4, 2022
"Somizi why are you allowing this boy to treat you this way" Vusi Nova, a true friend, telling Somizi how he has lost himself in his relationship.— pinki manong (@ManongPinki) May 4, 2022
I respect Somizi for coming out to tell his side of the story the way he opened up to all of us after meeting Mohale#LTDWSOMIZI
Mohale told his story through newspapers mos. Somizi even lost his gigs at Metro and Idols. Now it's time for Som to tell his side!! #LTDWSOMIZI https://t.co/wpJnFeAmE2— toxic and proud 🌶 (@IamFeisty) May 4, 2022
In August 2021, Sunday World reported that Mohale allegedly made abuse claims against Somizi in an interview with the former producers of the reality show Living the Dream with Somizi.
Mohale broke his silence and announced they were getting a divorce and did not want his private marital issues splattered in public.
The couple took to social to confirm their divorce.
“In response to the news circulating pertaining to the material details about issues within my marriage as well as the recent statement by my estranged husband, I wish to confirm that we are in the process of a divorce,” read a statement shared by Mohale Motaung.
Somizi “vehemently denied” ever physically or emotionally abusing Mohale.
“Our relationship has had its ups and downs, but I have never been physically or knowingly emotionally abusive towards my estranged husband. I vehemently deny the allegations of criminal acts towards him and would like to clear my name of that defamation,” Somizi's statement read.
