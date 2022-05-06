'I am not in a relationship with anyone' — SK Khoza slams 'new girlfriend' rumours

After videos of him engaging in heated confrontations with strangers that went viral on social media, SK said he spent the past five weeks on a spiritual journey and going through a cleansing ceremony.

“I'm not allowed to have intercourse or be in relations with women because it doesn't go with what I'm doing right now.

“I'm working on myself. I'm on a deep traditional journey because of what had spiralled. It shook the elders a lot, my mom, my grandmother, my dad, my family. It's time for me to figure out a lot of things.

SK said he was quick to put his “relationship out there” when he is in love, referring to his relationship with ex-fiancée Ayanda Hlongwane.

The former The Queen actor's relationship with Ayanda came to an end after reports that he allegedly abused her came to light.

“I still care and love the woman. She was going to be my wife, so love and care for the woman doesn't just disappear overnight. I never hit Ayanda Hlongwane and it saddens me to go to court. The way I was raised, I would never touch a woman in the manner she says I did.

“To have somebody get to a point of not being happy in a relationship, that they can paint you to the world in the way that there are ... I will have a day where I speak out and let the world know that I was wrongfully accused of something I never did. She nearly destroyed my life.”

SK said he wanted to clear his name and heal while on his spiritual journey.

“I'm tired of ending up in tabloids saying I'm like this and that. At the end of the day I am a human being, people forget that they can say things that could make someone easily take their life, though I don't have the guts to take my own life.”