'I am not in a relationship with anyone' — SK Khoza slams 'new girlfriend' rumours

Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has slammed reports that he's found new love, stating that he's on a spiritual journey and has no time for relationships.

The rumours swirled on the socials after videos of him and a girl surface on social media.

A local Twitter user identified the woman as Michelle Selekane and alleged that she's been spending quality time with the actor, something that SK denied.

The actor insists he and Michelle are merely close friends.

“I am not in a relationship with anyone, but she is a beautiful woman inside and out who I love and care about,” he told TshisaLIVE.