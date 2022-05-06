×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Mohale Motaung blue ticks trolls amid ‘LTDWS’ reactions, heads to Zimbabwe on vacay

06 May 2022 - 11:00 By Joy Mphande
Mohale Motaung enjoys time off in Zimbabwe after trolls dragged him on social media.
Image: Instagram/ Mohale Motaung

Mohale Motaung has been catching strays on social media after the premiere of his estranged husband Somizi Mhlongo's reality TV show.

After season 5 of Living the Dream with Somizi premiered on Wednesday, tweeps have been weighing in on what transpired in Mohale and the media personality's marriage as Somizi shared his version of events.

In the first episode, Somizi revealed details of their “bad sex life” and addressed speculation about their marriage.

“I was dealing with someone who had issues with sex. I tried to find so many ways of making it work. The sex life was bad. I still state I said to him: 'Let's find other ways. Either you go for sex therapy'. He did not want to go because he was in denial that our sex wasn't good.”

TshisaLIVE reached out to Mohale but he declined to speak about the matter.

Mohale has remained mum on social media, seemingly ignoring the trolls.

The media personality took to his Instagram timeline on Thursday to share images from his trip to Zimbabwe.

“When your world moves too fast, and you lose yourself in the chaos, introduce yourself to each colour of the sunset,” he captioned one of his posts.

Actor Siv Ngesi is one of the celebrities who has taken to social media to rally behind Mohale as trolls dragged him on social media.

He tweeted: “Hands off @mohale_motaung.”

