SNAPS | Luxury cars and amazing views — Khanyi Mbau reunited with her bae in Dubai

During an Instagram live in September 2021, Kudzai, a Zimbabwean-born businessman, revealed he and Khanyi had moved to Dubai to start afresh with intentions of staying there for a year as they opened a company together with the hopes of becoming “global”.

“I registered a company in Dubai in which Khanyi is a 51% shareholder. She came up with the name. The plan was for her to do her social media stuff while I do my regular work.”

Khanyi does not shy away from gushing over her man. In an Instagram post, the actress thanked him for his support.

“Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wind.

“My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me. My love, my hubby. my heart. thank you for remaining constant.”