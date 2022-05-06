×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Luxury cars and amazing views — Khanyi Mbau reunited with her bae in Dubai

06 May 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Actress Khanyi Mbau is living it up with her beau Kudzai Mushonga in Dubai.
Image: Instagram/ Khanyi Mbau

The Wife actress Khanyi Mbau and her partner Kudzai Mushonga are living lavish in Dubai.

Khanyi made her way back to Dubai to reunite with her boo after weeks of being away from each other. Since her arrival in Dubai the actress has been sharing snaps living her best life.

See the snaps below:

During an Instagram live in September 2021, Kudzai,  a Zimbabwean-born businessman, revealed he and Khanyi had moved to Dubai to start afresh with intentions of staying there for a year as they opened a company together with the hopes of becoming “global”.

“I registered a company in Dubai in which Khanyi is a 51% shareholder. She came up with the name. The plan was for her to do her social media stuff while I do my regular work.”

Khanyi does not shy away from gushing over her man. In an Instagram post, the actress thanked him for his support. 

“Your level of support baby, the way you let me chase my dreams and want to see become the best in all I do is incredible and honestly the wind beneath my wind.

“My silent cheerleader and fighter, my family, my guide. How you do it? Truly beats me. My love, my hubby. my heart. thank you for remaining constant.”

