TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'I’m happy to see him out there and gradually healing' — Mome on Zola 7

06 May 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Reality TV star Mome Mahlangu shares precious moment with Kwaito star Zola 7.
Image: Instagram/ Mome

Mome Mahlangu says she's happy to see kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini back in the public domain after a longtime hiatus due to his health.

Concerns for  Zola 7's health and wellbeing mounted on social media earlier this year. 

The reality TV star and health enthusiast took to her Instagram timeline sharing a video of a precious moment she shared with Zola when visiting him at his home in Soweto in 2021 with her husband Mongezi. 

In the post Mome spoke of the importance of checking up on people she had come to know over the years.

“I woke up thinking about this life journey and how we take it for granted and how things can change overnight with no warning, we grew up and became family with a lot of people in Melville that even when we no longer there we make time and send our prayers,” she wrote. 

Mome said she was happy to see Zola “out there” and healing, encouraging people to continue supporting him. 

"[I] respect people’s lives, I kept this footage since last year August for him to be comfortable in public, we went to visit u majola ka jama to try to convince him to stand up and fight for his life, it’s almost a year and I’m happy to see him out there and gradually healing, let’s keep praying for his wellness ... I love you @jamazola7

“For those who still want to send anything to him check out his page @jamazola7 and send what you can as he continues to fight through...”

