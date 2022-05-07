×

TshisaLIVE

'Gomora' actor Siyabonga Zubane — who played Sdumo — has died

07 May 2022 - 15:03 By Constance Gaanakgomo
'Gomora' actor Siyabonga Zubane has died.
Image: Instagram/Siyabonga Zubane

Gomora actor Siyabonga Zubane, popularly known for his role on the telenovela as Sdumo, has died.

It was confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the 23-year-old died on Saturday.

Fellow cast member and veteran actress Connie Chiume, who plays Sonto on Gomora, confirmed the news to TshisaLIVE saying the production had just sent them messages announcing Zubane's tragic death.

Chiume said she was devastated by Siyabonga's sudden passing.

“We are so devastated on why do we keep losing our young kids, our future leaders, talented people like this. What's going on, especially in our industry? We don't know what to say, what to do, something needs to be done.”

There is no confirmed cause of death at the moment though it is believed the young actor took his own life.

Zubane played the role of car hijacker and criminal Sdumo on the Mzansi Magic telenovela. He previously acted in Mzansi Magic's  telenovela Isibaya and seemed to have a glowing career ahead of him.

Tributes have started to trickle in on social media as people express their shock.

“Anxiety and depression is honestly silent killer especially youth. The process of trying to find yourself and figure things out around you, can either break you or make you. I don’t know what happened to him but I pray we’re all strong enough to fight,” said one tweep.

This is a developing story.

